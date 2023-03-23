A young man has sparked reactions online after he opened up on why lazy people should not dare to travel abroad

In a video, the young factory worker said that hard work is the major driving force that leads to success abroad hence lazy people have no business being there

Ghanaians who reacted to the video shared diverse opinions on the admonition of the man with some disagreeing with him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian man has generated a huge talking point on TikTok after he advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand in a fruit packaging warehouse said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

Ghanaians advise fellow countrymen not to bother travelling if they work hard Photo credit:@kojounder/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He cited how he works for 11 hours non-stop simply because he needs money to pay school fees.

“I will advise that if you are lazy don't travel abroad, rather use your money to open a shop in Ghana,” he said with a straight face.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 9000 likes and 200 comments.

Netizens react to the admonition of the Ghanaian man

The advice by the young man divided opinions with many saying that anyone who lives in Ghana can succeed abroad.

Child of Africa

People they stand on their foot more than that in Ghana and get useless pay

AMG Alolomi

You talk too much.Do you know what other people have been doing

johnjuniorkrah:

We day do more pass this job “ I thought you’re coming to show as the way “ sleep our hustle pass yours

Man complains about life abroad

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that A young Ghanaian man is disappointed in himself over his decision to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a video, the young man @oboo.emma said he was deceived into thinking that life abroad is so easy until he got there and realized that hard work is what keeps everyone going.

The man lamented over how he is constantly working, adding that he had planned to return to Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh