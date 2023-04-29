A video of a Ghanaian trotro driver speaking on the advantages of his job has got tongues wagging

He told Zionfelix in an interview he is able to make fifty cedis a day as profit

Social media users who reacted to the video have also shared their views on the comments of the driver

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A middle-aged Ghanaian man who works as a mini commercial bus driver known as trotro has opined that his work is very lucrative.

Charles Ohemeng, in an interview with Zionfelix on YouTube, revealed that as someone who has been driving for 27 years now, he can say that the business is good as it helps him cater for his needs.

Trotro driver says is happy with his job Photo credit: @Zionfelix TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He explained that most drivers get discouraged when they tend to make low sales for a continued period, whereas others also do not know how to manage their finances, hence creating the impression that the work is bad.

Using himself as an example, Mr Ohemeng said he is able to make sales of GH¢500 as sales a day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

From that amount, he deducts sales of GH¢150 for his car owner and also buys fuel of GH¢300 after which he gives the bus conductor GH¢20 and keeps GH¢30.

"Some days I am able to make 700 cedis after work from which I deduct my car owner's daily sales and share the rest with my mate as profit. The money we earn a day varies but in all, I will say that the job is profitable" he said with confidence."

He also advised drivers to be truthful to be with their car owners.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to comments by the trotro driver regarding his work

Social media users thronged the comment section of the video to commend him for sharing insight regarding his work.

Otoo Ransford replied:

God bless this driver for this talk. He spoke so well

Ben Asamoa reacted:

My advice to people never give a car to a family member to work for you the greatest mistake I made and will never try again never involve a family member in ur business they will destroy it

JOSEPH RICHARD TANDOH added:

Transport business dierr it’s good mmom all what u need is a good car plus maintenance not forgetting a good driver as well

Truck driver in the US opens up about his income

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian truck driver resident in the US has inspired many after he explained that his job as a truck driver earns him $300 which is equivalent to GH¢3,500 daily.

The middle-aged man, Isaac who lives in Michigan, stated that he is delighted he decided to travel to the US six years ago.

Two drivers return missing cash

Also, two young Ghanaian men have been praised after they returned an amount of GH¢200,000 they found to its rightful owner.

In an interview with Hello FM in Kumasi the two drivers, revealed that they chanced upon the money in a polythene bag late in the night at a station in Oforikrom in the Ashanti Region, while they were working.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh