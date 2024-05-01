First Class KNUST Graduate Who Begged For Job Online Gets Help, Thanks Ghanaians With Touching Post
- The intelligent KNUST graduate who resorted to social media to appeal for a job has provided an update on her situation
- She has received offers from companies and thanked everyone for the support she got
- Many people who commented on the video have congratulated with some saying took a bold step
Lois Ansaa Asiedu, a young Ghanaian lady who went viral after she posted her university certificate online seeking a job, has given positive feedback on her job search.
Despite graduating from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2022 with first-class honours, the young lady posted a certificate online, letting people know she was actively looking for a job.
After her post went viral, Lois in a new post on X and LinkedIn has confirmed that she had received offers from several companies.
The Wesley Girls' High School alumna in a show of gratitude has thanked Ghanaians for their support.
She promised to make good use of the opportunity available to better her life.
"I am still in awe from the outpouring of love and support I have received over this post in just 3 days. The offers, support and shares have shot me into a positive limelight.I will use the opportunity wisely in building these next years of my life and career. Once again Thank you so much LinkedIn Family," she posted on LinkedIn.
"I tweeted out of frustration and in just two days I’ve had what would have taken me years. My words fail me when I try to thank you all for this immense support. I will use these opportunities wisely in building my next steps in life. God richly bless you all," her post read on X
At the time of writing the report, the post by Lois had raked in over 300,000 views and 140 comments.
Ghanaians commend Lois Ansaa Asiedu
Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post congratulated and wished her well in her endeavours.
@EmmanuelAkosa20 added:
Congratulations, you took a bold step
To everyone still in school, this is your prompt to get that first class and good grades. Comes in handy in times lkme this. Congratulations!
All the best, dear. When u get up there, don't forget to be a blessing to others
@_BiGALIEN_ commented:
Bless you too, use your fiest salary do giveaway
KNUST graduate begs for a job
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a KNUST graduate Richmond Owusu Boakye, has appealed to the general public to help him find a job.
In a post shared on X, the Second Class Upper degree holder said he needed a good-paying laboratory/industrial job.
He flaunted his certificate and asked anyone who could offer him a job or help him find one to contact him.
