A young Ghanaian man has expressed regret over his decision to seek greener pastures abroad

In a TikTok video, the man admitted that his perception of living abroad has not been met ever since he made the move and wants to return home

Netizens who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the man's comments with many asking him to stay and work hard

A young Ghanaian man is disappointed in himself over his decision to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @oboo.emma said he was deceived into thinking that life abroad is so easy until he got there and realized that hard work is what keeps everyone going.

Ghanaian man abroad says he wishes to return back home because life abroad is not easy Photo credit:@oboo.emma

The man lamented over how he is constantly working, adding that he had resolved to return to Ghana.

For now, he says he would be happy to depend on the remittance of loved ones abroad rather than go through all that stress.

Ghanaians react to the video of the man abroad

Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment section to express their opinions on the issue.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 16,000 likes and 800 comments.

Gasco 1

My brother please just be there and do your work peaceful wai, we are in Ghana working 24/ 7 but unfortunately what we earn can not pay for food kɛkɛ

InETHitrust

Ghana no bad oo but mfuturo ne Wi-Fi no!!!!

Levels Gh899:

Don’t come oo bruh

tijaniiddrisu17:

Bruh got courage and with time , things will fall in place. “Sow in tears and reap in joy “

Espy:

…the difference, you’re working hard for some good money, we on the other hand are working hard in the wrong country!!! Dey Play!!!

I need a guy to marry

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady living in the USA has alerted bachelors living in Ghana to reach out to her if they are serious about starting a relationship with her

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young lady @officialcleanheart52 said she is serious about a relationship but a man currently living in Ghana.

She said she will help the lucky man move permanently to the USA but expects him to be a man who is purposeful in life and will love her.

She asked suitors to reach out to her so she can make her choice.

Source: YEN.com.gh