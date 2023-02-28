Ghanaian Man Says He Was Deceived Into Thinking Living Abroad Is Easy: “I Am Returning Home”
- A young Ghanaian man has expressed regret over his decision to seek greener pastures abroad
- In a TikTok video, the man admitted that his perception of living abroad has not been met ever since he made the move and wants to return home
- Netizens who reacted to the video shared their opinions on the man's comments with many asking him to stay and work hard
A young Ghanaian man is disappointed in himself over his decision to travel abroad in search of greener pastures.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man @oboo.emma said he was deceived into thinking that life abroad is so easy until he got there and realized that hard work is what keeps everyone going.
The man lamented over how he is constantly working, adding that he had resolved to return to Ghana.
For now, he says he would be happy to depend on the remittance of loved ones abroad rather than go through all that stress.
Ghanaians react to the video of the man abroad
Netizens who saw the video thronged the comment section to express their opinions on the issue.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 16,000 likes and 800 comments.
The truth is that we can hear the pain in his voice, but not th.... see more
Gasco 1
My brother please just be there and do your work peaceful wai, we are in Ghana working 24/ 7 but unfortunately what we earn can not pay for food kɛkɛ
InETHitrust
Ghana no bad oo but mfuturo ne Wi-Fi no!!!!
Levels Gh899:
Don’t come oo bruh
tijaniiddrisu17:
Bruh got courage and with time , things will fall in place. “Sow in tears and reap in joy “
Espy:
…the difference, you’re working hard for some good money, we on the other hand are working hard in the wrong country!!! Dey Play!!!
