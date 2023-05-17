A man who shared the look of his room after he spent heavily to change the interior decor has raised many questions from people

Many TikTokers who saw the room's old look wanted to know the exact amount he spent to transform it

The young man told people he used the money from his salary on the decor, and he also built the apartment

A young Nigerian man has shown how good interior decor could change the look of any place. The man built a room and transformed it.

At the beginning of the clip, the man's room looked unplastered and without a ceiling. Everything in the room was out of place as labourers worked.

The man installed POP in the one-room apartment. Photo source: @kaytee096

Beautiful one-room apartment with POP

Moments later, the clip transitioned and showed a room with a beautiful POP. The space was well managed, with chairs well placed in it.

The walls were painted white. Many people said he must have spent so much. The man (@kaytee096) was asked:

"Congrats bro. Please did you build the room from ground up like foundation and all?"

He answered:

"Thanks, yes please."

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Chief Big Nonso said:

"Wetin be this ooh, abi my eye dey pain me, later government go say make I no do yahoo, salary work fit do this thing?"

The man replied:

"Na salary work adey do oo bro."

STEVEN KESHY said:

"No excuse for failure."

Oscar said:

"How much u spend in total."

VERIFIED RICHHY said:

"Na juju be dis one abi u don Build another hux dey show us Room transformation bro. More Grace bro."

Bolaji said:

"I was actually looking a for a home transformation video then I bump unto this... these people be reading our minds."

officialloadingvintage said:

"Money is good."

user8011786006162 said:

"Is dis a family house dat u gained a room or just apartment."

UDF said:

"Omo I go like se the outside of this house cuz what??"

Jay Bahd said:

"Big bro this is small they will see the big one soon."

Lady transforms her room

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a young lady, @happinessmgani913, made a short video of how she was able to manage the small space her one-room apartment could give her.

To arrange the room and make sure it suited her needs, the lady divided the place into different sections.

Tenant gives rented apartment new look

In similar news, a Nigerian lady, @graciouschioma_, who rented an apartment in Abuja, made a series of videos on her page about how she had been setting the house up.

In one of her clips, the lady revealed that she changed the flooring of the flat to one that suited her taste.

