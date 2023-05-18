A handsome young boy Harry Acheampong has been selected as the first UK Children's Prime Minister

The British-Ghanaian is an 11-year-old with Ghanaian parents who live in the UK

He hopes to use his position as Children's Prime Minister to make Ghana the Children's Parliament Metaverse Project epicentre in Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Harry Acheampong is a British-Ghanaian appointed the first Children's Parliament Prime Minister in the United Kingdom.

The boy's dream of becoming a Prime Minister someday has been boosted with the appointment by the Children's Parliament in March this year.

Harry, after his appointment in March, has started diplomatic engagements. On March 22, 2023, he spoke via Zoom at the United Nations in New York on World Water Day.

British-Ghanaian Henry Acheampong dreams of becoming a Prime Minister in the UK in future Photo Credit: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Diplomatic engagements since Henry Acheampong became Children's Prime Minister

He also works with Football for Peace, which Price William supports. This is to ensure that their campaign for proper water management and sustainability reaches everybody.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He also led 30 primary school kids to the House of Lords for a special APPG Metaverse and Web 3.0 session expertly organised by Manzila Pola Uddin.

He entreated policymakers to ensure that children are safe when they use technology.

Harry engaged the Director of Public Policy for Roblox, Tim Scott, on taking the Children's Parliament into the Metaverse on Roblox.

The 11-year-old was born in London to Richard Acheampong and Joan Asare. His father is a corporate lawyer in London, an entrepreneur, and an author. His mother is a lecturer and a nurse.

He is a student of St. Michael's School in Leigh on Sea, Essex.

Before being appointed as Children's Prime Minister, Harry was a Children's Parliament, select committee member for water management and sustainability.

Harry said the Children's Parliament Metaverse project was good and intended to engage some African technology leaders beginning in Ghana to partner with developers to adopt this technology quickly.

He hopes to meet Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, and President Akufo-Addo in July when school is on break. He said he would discuss plans to make Ghana the Children's Parliament Metaverse Project epicentre.

Ghanaian in South Korea says he saves GH¢30k monthly

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian who relocated to South Korea said he saves GH¢30k monthly.

David Owusu Kyenkyenhene said he could not take good care of his family before he moved to South Korea. He can now provide for his wife and five children after moving to South Korea.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh