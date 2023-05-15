Steve Adjei-Laryea is the son of a chainsaw operator who has graduated from the top Mining university in the world, Colorado School of Mines in America

After gaining knowledge, Steve has worked in the mining industry in several African countries

He is also the first Ghanaian to be a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP)

Steve Adjei-Laryea graduated from the world’s number one mining university, Colorado School of Mines, in the United States of America.

His humble beginnings make his achievement one worth celebrating. Ing. Steve Adjei-Laryea is a son of a chainsaw operator. However, his background did not stop him from chasing his dreams of becoming a respected mining industry professional.

A LinkedIn post by Edward Asare indicated that Steven has several years of experience in mining and has worked in several African countries.

Ing. Steve Adjei-Laryea has eighteen years of experience in exploration, surface mining, underground mining, and mineral processing. He has worked in several African countries, including Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Eritrea.

His technical expertise is matched by his focus on health, safety, and the environment, and he has a track record of developing and implementing occupational health and safety management procedures and policies.

Certifications and degrees Steve holds

Steve is a Professional member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, and a member of the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals, USA. He is also the first Ghanaian to be a Certified Maintenance and Reliability Professional (CMRP).

The chainsaw operator’s son also holds the Engineering Managers ticket/certificate of competency from the Mines Inspectorate Division of the Minerals Commission of Ghana.

Edward Asare said the engineer’s story must serve as an inspiration to all. He added that it also shows that with hard work, dedication and the right opportunities, greatness can be achieved irrespective of one's background.

Academically, Steve holds a BSc (Hons) Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Ghana, an MBA from the prestigious Edinburgh Business School of the Heriot-Watt University in the UK, and a Master of Mining Engineering (Mine Management) from the Colorado School of Mines in the United States.

