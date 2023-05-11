David Owusu Kyenkyenhene is a Ghanaian with a wife and five boys who were going through financial difficulties in Ghana

The financial hardship caused him to move from Ghana to South Korea, where according to him, he is doing better

He now has a job and can send money back home to cater for his wife and children

David Owusu Kyenkyenhene is a Ghanaian who has relocated to South Korea for five years.

He said that until he moved from Ghana to South Korea, he could not take good care of his five children, but now, he is able to save GH¢30k monthly.

"I have left my wife and children in Ghana for five years. At least I can take care of them now that I am in South Korea. Initially, my children sometimes missed school because I did not have money to pay their fees. Now I save about GH¢30k every month," he said.

Before he left Ghana, David was trained to be a plumber and later to fix tiles. However, he said he hardly got contracts, making survival difficult for him and his family.

Leaving his wife and children behind

David said in an interview that due to the financial hardship, he thought of travelling to seek greener pastures and therefore spoke to his younger brother, who was already in South Korea then.

I learnt to be a plumber and later learnt to fix tiles. But I was not getting any contracts. My younger sibling was already in South Korea, so I told him of my hardship, and he helped me come join him.

In the video on SVTV Africa, David said he left his wife and five boys behind to provide for the family. The dream of giving his family a better life made him determined to work and make money. His first job was metal cutting for the manufacturing of cars. He conceded that finding a job in South Korea is relatively easy.

It is easy to find a job in South Korea. If you are focused and determined, you will succeed.

When asked to advise others who have travelled to seek greener pastures, David encouraged them to be focused and always remember why they left their home country for another. He added that travelling is only for some.

David does not expect to stay in South Korea all of his life. He hopes to travel and settle in Australia someday.

I will go to another country, not Ghana when I leave here. I like Australia.

