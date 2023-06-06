A TikTokker made a video depicting how he gets all his groceries when needed in the most convenient way

Unlike most people, he showed that he does not even need to go to the shops in order to get his fill

Online users were in stitches when they saw that the man pulls up to his mother's house with the whole shopping cart ready to stock up

People were amused when they saw this man and get his groceries from his mum. The guy made a hilarious video of how prepared he is to always show up at his mum's.

A man filmed a TikTok of how he goes shopping for food at his mother's place. Image: @benyngole21

This guy's sense of humour got him more than a quarter of a million likes. There were thousands of people who commented on the video that the video resonated with them.

Man goes shopping at mom's house in TikTok video

One man @benyngole21 takes his grocery seriously, and he chooses his mum as the best makeshift shop. The guy made a video showing how he even brings a shopping cart to get all the goodies from his mother.

People in tears over man shopping at family home

Online users love a good joke from TikTok creators, and this one about adults relying on their parents was a viral hit. The video made people reflect on how they still depend on their parents no matter how old they are.

Ivy-carol Atanbori said:

"My uncle experienced that. He wakes up in the morning and everything has vanished. When he calls them they are like we come during the night or at work."

blueberrytart commented:

"Hi, I wish i could do this at my mums I would love free food. God bless your mum."

bongiseves commented:

"At least you didn't take the meat, I carry meat as well."

Divalicioustonia admitted:

"Even if I’m 30 mom I’m still your child."

Teardrops said:

"This man took the leftovers and all."

