A video of a Ghanaian lady based in the US speaking on his reasons for migrating back home has popped up

He explained in a video that she had to return despite working as a Marine Engineer in the US Navy and earning a good salary due to various reasons

Netizens who thronged the comment section expressed varied opinions on the Ghanaian man's comment

A Ghanaian man who worked with the US Navy for 15 years has opened up about his reasons for migrating back to Ghana.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, Ike Mensah noted that he got tired and homesick at a point in his life abroad, so he decided to move back to his home country despite retaining his job as a US Navy officer.

Ghanaian man speaks to SVTV Africa about how he relocated back to Ghana Source: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

"Abrokyire is not for everybody. We can talk about all the money and other benefits but there are certain cultural differences and lifestyles that shocks," he said.

During his interaction with DJ Nyaami, he further revealed that he also wanted to cut down on rent, bills, and other expenses since he was often not home.

“I spend most of my time at sea, but I still had to pay my bills. It gets tough sometimes. I get homesick, but it’s easier if you know what you want. I moved to Ghana in 2020. When I have to return to work, I fly to the ship’s location. Before my leave, I returned to Ghana from Greece, but I joined the ship in Djibouti."

Netizens react to video

His statement has generated a flurry of reactions from netizens

@Fufu Swag wrote:

"If I get money am moving back home."

@Stephen wrote:

"I swear some of us are legally working but i really want to come home."

@Kingcole wrote:

"He’s made enough money abroad and now making noise."

@NATIVE Quame wrote:

"I see myself in the interview lol. I will definitely move back home one day."

Ghanaian man relocates abroad, rejoices as he becomes trash collector

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a Ghanaian man who rejoiced as he worked as a thrash collector in Germany.

In a video which has since gone viral, the proud garbage collector emptied some trash bins into a truck.

Netizens who thronged the comment section praised him for his hard work, others commented on how lucrative his job is.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh