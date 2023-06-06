The video of a young man carrying his daughter on his back in public has sparked reactions on social media

The young father explained that he was taking his daughter to a health facility to have her weight checked

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the young man for showing fatherly love and also condemned some onlookers for laughing at him.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A young Ghanaian man has earned the respect of many people online after he was filmed carrying his daughter on his back in public.

The touching video which was shared on TikTok captured the young man with the little girl strapped on his back, apparently on their way to a hospital facility during the day.

A man carries his child to the hospital on his back Photo credit:@hajiairene/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The act of the man surprised some onlookers who stopped him to ask where he was going with the child.

He calmly responded that he was taken his daughter to the hospital to have her weight checked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Although two people could be heard laughing at him, the man looked unperturbed by their disrespectful actions and turned to continue his walk.

At the time of writing the report, the short video had gathered over 1000 likes and 40 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video heaped praises on the man for his beautiful act.

user4198800595083 reacted

You shouldn’t have said that, those words can make him have low self esteem

racheal indicated

Best father of the year

Vee added:

It’s sooo cute

nana commented:

Are you not embarrassed. He's a responsible father. But here you are laughing and making such remarks. If he wasn't there nsoa, ay3 as3m

Lecturer helps a female student with her baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a male lecturer displayed a beautiful gesture towards a nursing mother during class, and the moment was captured in a video.

In the video on TikTok, the lecturer carried the baby of one of his students, who is a nursing mother.

It appeared the mother was finding it hard to hold the baby and still pay attention or take notes in class. It was reported that the baby was disturbing its mother.

Woman carries triplets at once

Also, a young mom with triplets has also gone viral after she showed the way she always carries them.

The mother backed two of the babies with a wrapper while she held the third one in front. She commanded a great level of strength.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh