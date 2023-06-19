Giovanni Ferrer, a social media user, has flaunted his beautiful long hair in stunning photos on his Instagram account

Some of the lovely images showed him appearing like a real-life male Barbie as he flaunted his attractive look

Many people, particularly women, raved over him in the comments section of his eye-catching posts

A real-life male Barbie has flooded his social media account with stunning photos of his incredibly long hair that have caused many to rave over him.

Giovanni Ferrer has garnered attention on Instagram, where he flaunted his beautiful, long hair hair.

Beautiful man flaunts his long natural hair in photos. Photo credit: fatstimbo.

Source: Instagram

On his vibrant Instagram account, the young man has amassed more than 400,000 followers, who he dazzles with stunning photos of his natural look.

In some of the adorable photos of himself, the male Barbie-like young man flaunted his handsome appearance.

One of Ferrer's recent posts showed him posing in a singlet over trousers and people were blown away.

The hair god wore a stunning white T-shirt over jeans, showing off his long hair without a smile.

Peeps admire Giovanni Ferrer

Fans celebrated the young man over his beautiful long hair. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Callme__steff posted:

Wooowwwww.

Serenaserenita123 said:

Wow, amazing.

Darkskiiinnnnn reacted:

Lol, he reminds me of Gio'Vanni @imcharlielee

Reggies_sister said:

My, My, My, Lawd, please help me and my salacious thoughts.

Table.4too commented:

Come up with a product on your own to grow hair out like yours.

Narcissisleo said:

Gio May I have some of that hair?

Narleygee commented:

Oh my, you're so gorgeous.

Joansam said:

Amaizing love. You're flawless.

Boy with Ghanaian roots flaunts thick natural hair

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a child model and hair activist showed off his long natural hair in several pictures that have melted the hearts of netizens on social media.

Farouk James, who gained wide attention after being denied admission into several UK schools, blessed timelines with images donning colourful attires.

In one of the shots released by his mom, the child posed while sitting on a bench, glowing with smiles for the camera.

Ghanaian boy refused admission into UK schools

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Farouk James, a toddler with Ghanaian roots, was denied admission by several schools owing to his long hair.

James’ mother, Bonnie Miller of the UK, has been fighting to alter the policy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh