Crossdresser Ghanaian DJ, DJ Azonto, caused a frenzy online as he took over the College of Music, Swedru, in a pink skirt and a bra

He displayed fire dance moves as he laid on the floor and shook his backside vigorously

Many Ghanaians were not pleased with his outfits, and they called authorities to bring him to order

Ghanaian DJ and musician DJ Azonto went viral after a video of him seriously shaking his backside while displaying incredible dance moves emerged online.

DJ Azonto rocks a pink bra and skirt and performs serious dance moves. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

DJ Azonto slays in a pink bra and skirt and performs for students

In the video, the Fa No Fom crooner, DJ Azonto, slayed in a pink strapped padded bra paired with a pink mini-skirt for his stage appearance at the College of Music, Swedru. To complement his outfit, he wore red, dark sunglasses.

Holding a gold-coated microphone, he performed some of his songs that made waves on streaming platforms.

Towards the end of the video, he was seen splashing money on the students as they mobbed him on stage.

Below is a video of DJ Azonto displaying fire dance moves in a bra and skirt.

Ghanaians react to video of DJ Azonto performing in a bra and skirt at a college in Swedru

Many Ghanaians were not pleased with DJ Azonto's outfit because he performed young, impressionable students.

Others also supported his craft as they hinted that he might be the musician to win a Grammy for the country.

nana_kwabena_takyi said:

This generation no do anything, u guys are fond of posting useless things. Tell me what is sensible about this ??

_wil.liaam stated:

Naaaa, this guy is going far

emmanuel481 commented:

The guy will soon be nominated for Grammys

the_hair_scientists said:

So he get serious girlfriend?

efya_adomah_trimude said:

Obi serious boyfriend

asante_nyame stated:

I have a lot of questions …but it’s okay

her_thrifthub remarked:

Entertaining students? A school actually allowed this to happen? Is GES watching this? @gesdi.gov.gh

Lil Win and DJ Azonto jam to new song

In another related story, YEN.com.gh reported that actor Lil Win and DJ Azonto were spotted singing and dancing to their newly released song.

The video excited many people online as they claimed the lyrics and tune of the song cracked their ribs.

