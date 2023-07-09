Babies can sometimes be inconsolable and that can be of great worry to the people who take care of them

A video showed a baby who kept crying no matter what her mother did to calm her and have her rest

The mother devised a strategy that could make the baby girl feel someone was carrying, so she could stop crying

A mother’s way of soothing her baby has seen several reactions on social media as she put her child in a market bag to stop her from crying.

At the beginning of the video shared on Twitter, the woman said she has done everything possible to calm the child but nothing seemed to work.

The woman said she had danced, sung, cuddled, and backed the baby among others but nothing worked. She added that she could keep carrying the baby who weighed 10kg around just because she is fussy.

She took a black market bag and cut it in such a way that she could put the baby girl in it. The woman put some cloths in the bag to cushion the crying baby.

According to her immediately after she put the baby in the market bag, the girl stopped crying and started smiling.

Her mother started dragging her on the floor while she was in the bag and later hung her on the door handle.

The baby stopped crying and everyone was at peace. A few minutes after hanging on the door handle, the baby girl slept and her mother carried her to lie on a bed.

Source: YEN.com.gh