There have been popular singers who say they started music when they were babies but it is hard to believe

But this child whose video was shared on TikTok can claim she started singing when she was a baby, and it will be so true

Her voice sounded so amazing while she was crying in a microphone that was connected to a speaker

A video shared on TikTok of a crying baby has got several TikTokers talking and asking that her parents consider a music career for her.

@afvofficial shared a video where a black baby girl was given a microphone to cry. The mic was connected to a speaker so she could hear herself cry.

Even though the baby was crying, it sounded like she was modulating. Her beautiful voice even surprised her while the older people around her started laughing.

The baby, after hearing her voice for the first time, could not stop 'crying'. She continued for a while just so she could enjoy her amazing voice.

The video caption read "Somebody get this baby a record deal, immediately! "

Social media reactions

Meanwhile, several social media users have been commenting on the video. Read some of the comments below:

@Maitwo05 said:

wooooow she heard something is coming out of her voice,, woow an amazing detector

@I AM THE FAVOUR indicated:

Oh my, even that voice from the music in the background

@jeffreymoloi1 mentioned:

I know one of the song, an old song barcadi song of a cry baby

@e_life08 said:

She want to force cry but realizing the tune is turning to music

@sam smith asked:

Where are these my Nigerian mixers? They should remix this

@baze TV said:

She was like: Wait, hold on, I actually sound good.

Social media reacts to video of baby singing “You want to bam bam” with father

A video and his father recently had social media talking after they both sang Goya Menor's Ameno Remix (You Want to Bam Bam).

The video was shared on Instagram. They started the song midway by saying "You want to join cult..."

Several people were amazed at how the child used his baby language to sing along. Though the baby’s words were not audible enough you could realise he was singing the song.

Babywearing diaper sings to older children in a class

Also, a video shared on TikTok by @shelove1991, showed a child singing "Touch your knees and toes" to older kids in a classroom.

Even though he could not pronounce all the words of the song, he did the actions which go with the song perfectly.

He was singing at a daycare. He stood in front of the class like a choir leader to direct the other students on what to do.

