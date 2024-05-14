A one-year Ghanaian boy has inched his name into the books of the Guinness World Records

This comes after he was officially recognised as the youngest male artist in the world

Many people who thronged the comments section of the post have congratulated him on this amazing feat

Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah, a little Ghanaian boy, has been officially declared as the as the youngest male artist in the world by the Guinness World Records.

The little boy set the record at one year and 152 days old, breaking the record of American Dante Lamb, who set it in 2003 at the age of three.

Ghanaian boy sets new GWR Photo credit: ace_liam_paints/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Kukua, the mother of the young artist, who is also an artist herself made this known at a press conference in Accra where she read excerpts of the email she received ftrom the Guiness World Records.

"We are thrilled to inform you that youur application for the youngest artist male has been successful and you are now the Guinness World Record title holder," she said.

The video of the announcement regarding Ace Liam's GWR's feat was sighted on an Instagram page created for the young artist.

The post which had raked in over 100 likes and 26 comments was captioned:

"Congratulations are in order. May we OFFICIALLY Introduce to you the @guinnessworldrecords Youngest male Artist in the world at 1 year 152 days old! Ace-Liam Nana Sam Ankrah.Thank you, Ghana."

Watch the video

Ghanaians congratulate Ace Liam

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post have celebrated Ace.

the_real_bannerman commented:

Congratulations Kukua, Tis the doing of the Lord and it’s marvelous in our eyes

nenesenor reacted:

Solid Congratulations

poshtelly_concepts reacted:

Congratulations son. Ayekoo

misseleanor_a replied:

Congratulations to both of you. Great things are ahead

