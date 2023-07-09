When someone dies in Ghana, a date is scheduled for a burial and funeral service to be organized to bid farewell to the deceased

Ghanaians take funerals very seriously, and it shows in the preparation for the ceremony

At Ghanaian funerals, several things happen, including mourning the dead, serving food, playing music, and dancing

A Ghanaian woman who went to a funeral has been videoed crying while enjoying funeral food.

In the video, the elderly woman was crying and eating at the same time. She was enjoying some kenkey, pepper, and fish.

As she cried, she kept mentioning the names of some deceased family, including the person whose funeral had been organized.

The woman was wearing black and white attire with a black scarf

When she mentions the dead person’s name, she would ask why he did not inform her before dying so she could send a message to her parents, who are late.

While she cried, the woman will be squeezing the kenkey and then put it in her mouth when she pauses to breathe.

At one point, another lady came to take the pepper from her since she was crying, but the elderly woman said they should leave the food so she can eat while she is crying.

The woman wore a black and white kaba and a long skirt with a black scarf to the funeral.

Watch the video below

Elderly Ghanaian woman drinks beer at a funeral

Earlier, another video of an elderly Ghanaian woman who was drinking beer at an event that looked like a funeral was shared.

In the video, the elderly woman who was wearing a black and white kaba and top was sitting alone and enjoying her beer.

Meanwhile, another woman who sat close to the beer-drinking woman was taking only water.

Another woman dances at a funeral

At funerals in Ghana, the attendants don’t only eat and drink beer, some also dance their sorrows away.

YEN.co.gh reported on a woman who stole the show at a funeral with her dance moves.

The elderly woman, who was in red funeral attire, danced with so much joy at what was meant to be a sad event.

She danced to a high-tempo tune with so much energy, which surprised many people at the funeral grounds.

