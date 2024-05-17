A video of a Ghanaian man cleaning the effigy of the late Asatehemaa, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, has gone viral

Isaac Fosu, a.k.a Rosalinda, has been commended for doing his job effortlessly despite receiving no reward

His gesture has been lauded by many Netizens who took to the comment section to share their views

A Ghanaian man has captivated the hearts of many after a video of him cleaning the effigy of the late Asantehemaa.

The man, identified as Isaac Fosu, also known as Rosalinda, effortlessly cleans the statue Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II despite not receiving any reward for it.

Photos of Isaac Fosu cleaning late Asantehemaa's statue Source: @Davidagyei

Source: TikTok

In a video which has since gone viral, Isaac was captured performing his duty with delight.

First, he mounted the statue and thoroughly scrubbed it with foam dipped in soapy water, after which he rinsed it.

The gesture mesmerised Onlookers who saw him and commended the Ghanaian man.

The video has reached over one thousand people, with 1,893 likes and 88 comments.

Watch the video below:

Video sparks emotions

Netizens who saw the video were touched. They took to the comment section to laud the Ghanaian man.

@Richard Newton515 wrote:

"The should create job, I think he can be employed."

@Leo wrote:

"I know him at Asawase."

@charlesnimo463 wrote:

"He should use water only next time. good job!"

@Nana Kojo Lyre wrote:

"I'm really proud to be part of this Kingdom. Sikadwa nhyira pii me nua."

@Abigail wrote:

"Bless you lovely brother."

@Kwaku Moni wrote:

"Wow."

@Evans Quayson wrote:

"Awesome."

@Ohemaa Detergents wrote:

"This is Just Emotional Lord."

Source: YEN.com.gh