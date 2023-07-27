A video of a young lady revealing things she would consider before she agrees to go out with a guy on a date has got people talking

She shared that any guy who plans to take her out on a date must budget at least GH¢2,000

Netizens who saw the video were stunned by the utterances of the young lady

A beautiful Ghanaian lady stunned a content creator into silence after she opened up on what it would take for a guy to impress her on a date.

It all happened as the pretty dark-skinned lady, in a TikTok video, was asked how much a guy should budget if he wants to take her out on a date.

Lady reveals amount of money a guy must have to take her out on a date

Source: TikTok

In her response, the lady said an amount of GH¢2,000 should be the least a guy who wants to take her out must budget for.

At that point, the interviewer looked stunned; however, the lady defended her stance by saying that the amount was even considerable.

"The least is GH¢2,000 and more is GH¢10,000," she said with confidence.

At the time of writing this article, the video had gathered over 13,000 likes and 800 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians express astonishment at the demands of the young lady

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were astonished at the figures that the lady mentioned.

Qwaw Blaze stated:

By now she even dey owe quickLoan

user2676888454709 remarked

sit a girl down n ask her the kind of guy she likes n listen to hw she ll describe a non-living thing

RI❄️CHI❤️E added:

I don’t think she knows the money she mentioned

líttlé_mhàmóñth

am now hearing the 10,000 ooo eeee ..Nadia Buari kraaa no go take that..

My boyfriend is ugly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another lady got tongues wagging after she opened up on why she broke up with her ex-lover for her new man.

The lady said her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

“I left my ex because he was broke, I can't date broke guys. The guy I am dating currently is ugly but because he takes care of me, I can't leave him for anyone,” she said.

