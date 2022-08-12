A young man has recently mentioned the highest amount of money he deems right to spend on a lady

In an interview, the commercial vehicle conductor stated that the only time he would spend Ghc300 on a date is if he is married to the person

He also added that he would spend only Ghc20 on a date, and that would be spent on banku and fish or konkonte

A Ghanaian man working as a commercial vehicle conductor has recently opened up about the highest amount of money he would spend on a lady he dates with.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @pulseghana had the young man stating that the maximum amount of money he would spend on a date would be Ghc20. He explained that the only time he would spend Ghc300 on a date is if he is married to the lady.

Sharing more, the vehicle conductor mentioned that he would buy banku or konkonte worth Ghc15 and with fish Ghc5 for the two of them to enjoy. According to him, what he would never do is to use his hard-earned money to buy fried rice for a lady whom he is not married to.

A random lady who was also interviewed in the video was of the opinion that a man does not love you if he is unwilling to spend Ghc300 on a date.

Many people shared their opinion on the amount of money they would spend on a date in the video linked below;

