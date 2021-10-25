The MP for Shama Constituency, Honorable Samuel Erickson Abakah was called to the bar 21 years ago

This year, his first daughter, Salome Erica Abakah also became a lawyer and her story went viral on social media

Honorable Samuel Erickson Abakah's 2nd daughter, Abigail Abakah, has also become a chartered accountant

Honorable Samuel Erickson Abakah, the MP for Shama Constituency in the Western Region of Ghana, has welcomed his second daughter Abigail Abakah into accountancy.

In a post on his Twitter handle, @LawyerAbakah, the honorable MP celebrated the beautiful and brilliant young lady for making him proud with her latest achievement.

"My second daughter, Abigail Abakah, a Fellow Member of the Chartered Certified Accountant (FCCA) was yesterday admitted as a Full Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG). Congratulations to you, Mrs. Abigail Abakah, FCCA, MPAcc, CA. May God bless you," he said.

Ghanaian MP and his daughters who are a lawyer & accountant Photo credit: @LawyerAbakah; parliament.gh

As some readers would recall, the MP went viral weeks ago when his first daughter was called to the bar as a lawyer.

21 years after he himself became a lawyer, the MP's daughter, Salome Erica Abakah, was called to the bar, joining her father as a learned colleague.

Celebrating the brilliant and beautiful young lawyer on his Twitter handle, the MP posted:

Congratulations to my beloved first daughter for being called to the Bar. Lawyer Salome Erica Abakah welcome to the Learned Profession.

Lawyer Salome Erica Abakah, whose handle is @salome_nartey, quickly responded under her father's post, indicating that he offered the needed roadmap for her to follow.

See the MP's post about his second daughter below

