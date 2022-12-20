A Ghanaian lady has set social media ablaze after she opened up on why she left her ex-boyfriend

In a video, on TikTok, the lady said she left her ex because he was broke and couldn’t cater for her

She added that her current boyfriend is ugly but takes good care of her, evoking reactions online

A young Ghanaian lady has sparked huge reactions online after detailing why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @juujee_koko, a pretty Ghanaian lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex said it was because he was broke.

Ghanaian woman opens up on she jilted her ex and dated her current guy Photo credit:@juujee_koko/TikTok

Source: UGC

The lady added that her current boyfriend is not good-looking but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

“I left my ex because he was broke, I can't date broke guys, the guy I am dating currently is ugly but because he takes care of me I can't leave him for anyone,” she said.

Ghanaians react to the comment

Netizens who saw the video shared diverse views on the lady’s love life.

Alpha dela

I wish the guy will see this video

onkodesmond

someone should ask her if the first nw becomes a billionaire nw will she go to him guys there is no truthful and faithful girls out there let be wis

Bubune

Goddddd will judge you

kingym05

The guy dating him now watching dis n bi lyk whatttt

Trust Worthy

Is she rich though? or same, same(broke to broke)

Blinks@official

So when the money finish where you are now u will move to the next level again hmm

Source: YEN.com.gh