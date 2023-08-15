There have been several accusations and talks that the Knights and Ladies of Marshall are a part of the Illuminati cult

However, the group has come out strongly to debunk the allegations saying they are a Christian group in the Catholic Church

The group has threatened legal action against any individual or media house that keeps propagating such falsehood about them

The Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall has issued a disclaimer against public opinion that they are a part of the Illuminati cult.

The group, a Catholic society, has threatened to take legal action against media houses that continue to promote the narrative that they belong to the Illuminati cult.

The Knights and Ladies of Marshall said the group is a dedicated Catholic religious, fraternal, educational, and charitable institution. They believe that the negative narrative is a way to tarnish their image.

The Knights and Marshallans have threatened legal action against people who still accuse them of being Illuminati members Photo credit: @KLOMOfficial Source: Twitter

"The noble order urges the general public to disregard and ignore publications with all the contempt they deserve."

"Finally, all media houses and social media networks are cautioned to cease from publishing such photographs of the noble order and its members as an Illuminati group, failing which the noble order will not hesitate in taking appropriate legal action against any media house or network for such disingenuous misrepresentation of the noble order and its membership," it added.

The statement also said that the Order was formed to undertake charity programmes for humanities in various sectors.

The disclaimer was signed by the legal advisor of the Noble Order of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall, Constantine K.M. Kudzedzi Esq.

Stonebwoy accused of being Illuminati

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall artiste Stonebwoy subtly confirmed rumours that he belongs to the famous international brotherhood Illuminati.

This was after he shared a photo of himself at a waterfall in Volta Region, trying to connect to nature and draw inspiration for his career.

Stonebwoy posed for the picture in the well-known "triangle hand sign" that most people use to recognise brotherhood members.

Freemasonry is not about human sacrifices

Meanwhile, the Grand Lodge of Ghana has denied claims that the Freemasonry engages in human and other sacrifices for wealth and power.

The grand master of the group, Most Worshipful Bro Naval Captain Kwadjo Adunkwa Butan, said the main aim of Freemasons is to serve and make the world a better place.

"We are humans just like everybody else. We do not possess special powers or have secret gods we worship, and being a Freemason does not give money, power, or fame," he said.

