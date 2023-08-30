A video of an interaction between a young man and his wife has got people talking

The woman wanted to find out if her husband would take a bullet to save her life, but the man responded no

Netizens who saw the video have shared their views over the answers the young man gave his wife

A young Ghanaian man stunned his wife into silence after telling her point blank that he wouldn't die to save her if ever faced with that decision.

The video that has since gone viral on TikTok showed the moment the lady asked the question as to whether his husband would take a bullet on her behalf.

Man reveals he will not risk his life for his wife Photo credit:@ririandlouis/TikTok

Initially taken aback by the question, the man gathered the courage to say no.

Pressed for answers, he smartly explained that he could not stand the thought of having the woman become a grieving widow, especially because he died so she could live.

"If I die for who will love you? If I die for you, I will leave you in pain. I don't want you to miss me, so it will be better if you go."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Netizens commend the man

Many people have commended the young man for his sincerity regarding the issue.

Galactose commented:

Brotherhood is proud of you , we will celebrate this ur reply to that gender

Tommy Mens stated:

My Ghanaian Husband s3n? do you have a Spanish or Ukrainian Husband too?

beautiful_greeno indicated:

wei my Ghanian men never disappoint oo

Dela reacted:

Wise man, brotherhood is proud of you

Am Alexander replied:

never ask a man such a question even if he's ever their for you all the time

OneCoinx reacted:

You go explain Taya. Just say no lol

Watch the video

Man unhappy as wife wears his clothes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man fumed at his wife after finding her in his clothes again and resorted to scolding her.

In a funny TikTok video, the man wondered if she wanted to become a tomboy or switch genders.

In her defence, his wife said she likes wearing his clothes because they are free. The man countered her, saying he would begin to wear her clothes if push came to shove.

