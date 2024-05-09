Ghanaian musician Sista Afia has shot a funny video with Amerado to promote her new hit song

Sista Afia wowed her fans with her exceptional acting skills in the hilarious skit trending on Instagram

Some social media users congratulated the duo for constantly releasing songs with lots of moral lessons

Ghanaian musicians Sista Afia and Amerado have found new tactics to promote their latest song, Two Things, on social media.

The talented duo are among the top stars promoting Ghanaian music beyond the borders of the country.

Amerado and Sista rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @queensolomon.

In the hilarious video, Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly called Amerado, acted like a professional makeup artist applying makeup on his celebrity client Sista Afia as she performs.

Sista Afia, whose real name is Francisca Gawugah, looked classy as always in a long-sleeve cleavage-baring skintight dress and designer slippers.

Sista Afia looks succulent in a glittering dress

For this photoshoot, Jeje hitmaker Sista Afia looked like a Barbie in a stunning glittering lace dress that accentuated her curves.

She wore a charming 360 frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup that made her glow. The gorgeous style influencer accessorised her look with expensive drop earrings and fashionable rings.

Some social media users commented on Sista Afia's hilarious video on Instagram

mr_peroni_ stated:

You get a nice shape ❤️

alexanderboakyeyiadom9 stated:

Akoa wei b3 p3 Bust rough.,Makeup artist well done ooooo

Edwardaganesh stated:

Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I Stan

f.r.e.d.r.i.ck stated:

@sista.afia underrated Buh Jah dey

akosua_blaq stated:

Everybody is getting Coca-Cola shape

Yaahanna stated:

Ahuofe dua❤️❤️

grachi_weiner_asantewaa stated:

Sister Afia always giving us a hit I just don’t know why do don’t want to give her the award she deserves it makes me mad

Dancelykmi stated:

Amerado bad man

big_sandiecom stated:

Awwwww Obaa ❤️❤️❤️

