A man found out at a Kumasi-based radio station that he was not the biological father of the children they had in their marriage

The man was exiting Nhyira FM, when his mother-in-law tried to attack him and get him to react

Even though the man almost hit his mother-in-law back, bystanders separated the fight and stopped it from getting worse

A physical altercation ensued between a husband on one side and his wife and mother-in-law on another side after he found out through a DNA test that the children born during the marriage were not biologically his.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the man and his mother-in-law using abusive words against each other.

The video shared by @sikaofficial1 showed that the incident happened on the premises of Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

After the DNA test result was announced, the man took the lead while his wife and mother-in-law followed out of the radio station.

However, the two women did not follow the man silently but rather insulted him in loud voices as he walked out of the building.

It even got worse when they got to the radio station's compound. The man's mother-in-law tried to physically assault her son-in-law, but the people present separated the fight before it could degenerate.

When the wife saw what was going on, she joined her mum to fight her husband. But others pulled her away and prevented them from fighting.

According to @sikaofficia1 on X (Twitter), the fight was due to the revelation made by the DNA test result.

There were bystanders who could be heard screaming and calling for calm.

Watch the video below:

Comments on video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on the video. Read some of them below:

@Ghana_Ronaldo

Eiii if every family decides to take DNA tests , there will be wahala everywhere

@Miezah66

This pain hein, i don't even wish for my enemy

@twentyonetrim

Asem kese. The fear women is this part?

@Andy_Dona1

Is it that the woman and her mother don’t understand the results

@pappy4k

Never marry a shameless woman

@atoNueki

So the woman cheated and yet the she and her mother are fighting the man??

@BaloSterlings

These tins ankasa edo aa more of the nurses dey change the babies o.

@AAwtlaw

So they are like the man is at fault or? This doesn’t make any sense

Man finds out children are not his after death of wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man discovered that two children raised as his are not his biological children.

The man decided to conduct a paternity test after his wife, the mother of the children, died.

The man revealed that he and his wife only had two children.

