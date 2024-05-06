Global site navigation

American Lottery: Ghanaian Man Wins, Cries Out As He Is Already In UK, Seeks Advice In Video
People

American Lottery: Ghanaian Man Wins, Cries Out As He Is Already In UK, Seeks Advice In Video

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
  • A video of a Ghanaian man's reaction after announcing he had won an American Lottery is trending
  • The man lamented that he has relocated to the UK and wants advice on what to do
  • Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on what decision he should take

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

A young Ghanaian man has triggered reactions online after announcing that he had won the Diversity Visa Lottery, also known as the American Lottery.

Sharing the good news, the young man @seth_oms1 shared a short clip of himself looking relaxed and calm as he announced via the caption that he was selected among the lucky winners.

Photo of Ghanaian man in the UK
Ghanaian Man wins US lottery Photo credit: @seth_oms1/TikTok
Source: TikTok

However, he is in a dilemma because he recently relocated to the UK and does not know what to do following the release of the results.

Read also

Ghanaian man celebrates joining British Army; netizens congratulate him

"Guys I am in the UK now and I have won an American lottery which I did in Ghana, advice me".

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the concerns of the man

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions, with some urging him to move on, especially now that he is in the UK.

Kwabena Yesu commented:

Don’t come oooo na they say some lady be Dey America embassy…the way he refuse people nu

Akusss reacted:

Move to America they will sponsor ur room and everything

Samuel Nana Agyemang added:

You for relocate to the USA Sharp kroaaaa

priscillakuffour33 reacted:

Double congratulations but appreciate what God has given you and stay at UK okay

Read also

Ghanaian man relocates to US, vows never to return to Ghana: "Not even a job that pays GH¢50K can"

officialnanahemaa added:

Converting pounds to cedis is the best

too_ugley reacted:

U can change the interview location to uk; u don’t have to cm to GH

American Lottery results for Ghanaians released

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana announced that the American Visa Lottery had been released.

Persons who took part in the Diversity Visa have been asked to check the status of their application via a special link.

The US Embassy also cautioned all applicants to be wary of scammers.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel