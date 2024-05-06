A video of a Ghanaian man's reaction after announcing he had won an American Lottery is trending

The man lamented that he has relocated to the UK and wants advice on what to do

Many people who commented on the video shared varied opinions on what decision he should take

A young Ghanaian man has triggered reactions online after announcing that he had won the Diversity Visa Lottery, also known as the American Lottery.

Sharing the good news, the young man @seth_oms1 shared a short clip of himself looking relaxed and calm as he announced via the caption that he was selected among the lucky winners.

Ghanaian Man wins US lottery Photo credit: @seth_oms1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

However, he is in a dilemma because he recently relocated to the UK and does not know what to do following the release of the results.

"Guys I am in the UK now and I have won an American lottery which I did in Ghana, advice me".

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 400 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the concerns of the man

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions, with some urging him to move on, especially now that he is in the UK.

Kwabena Yesu commented:

Don’t come oooo na they say some lady be Dey America embassy…the way he refuse people nu

Akusss reacted:

Move to America they will sponsor ur room and everything

Samuel Nana Agyemang added:

You for relocate to the USA Sharp kroaaaa

priscillakuffour33 reacted:

Double congratulations but appreciate what God has given you and stay at UK okay

officialnanahemaa added:

Converting pounds to cedis is the best

too_ugley reacted:

U can change the interview location to uk; u don’t have to cm to GH

American Lottery results for Ghanaians released

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Embassy in Ghana announced that the American Visa Lottery had been released.

Persons who took part in the Diversity Visa have been asked to check the status of their application via a special link.

The US Embassy also cautioned all applicants to be wary of scammers.

Source: YEN.com.gh