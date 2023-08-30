A video of a young man's reaction after he received his first pay in Canada has got tongues wagging

The man explained that he got ¢10,000 as his weekly wage from his job, and he wanted more Ghanaians to join him

Netizens who saw the video have expressed different opinions, with some saying he is a braggart

A young man who moved to Canada for greener pastures has used social media to urge more Ghanaians to travel abroad.

In a TikTok video, the man explained that he was living the good life and, hence wanted more people to experience what he was enjoying.

He gave his followers a hint of what he was talking about as he showed proof of his paycheque as evidence that he had been paid.

He also added that his first wage was in excess of ¢10,000.

Netizens react to the video of a young man

Social media users who reacted to the video urged the young man to stop converting his wages into cedis.

Hisblaqness commented:

One week pay in Canada $10,000 eeiii which work do you do lol..

Alhassan Abass stated:

can you work in Canada and pay bills in Ghana

mizstella reacted:

if you can't open mouth to talk then don't do video

MalikMikel suggested:

Baba, y3 biribiara b)k)) wai !

Lady compares Canada to heaven

YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian lady is trending following her initial comments on how after arriving in Canada.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @amaheart123, the pretty young lady met on arrival by her elder sister was astounded by how beautiful Canada is.

Looking visibly stunned, the lady opined that there was no heaven anywhere, adding that she could boldly proclaim that Canada is heaven.

She expressed how delighted she was to travel abroad and recalled how a little rain brings about mud in Ghana.

