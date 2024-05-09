YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon called out American rapper Rick Ross for using Ghanian musicians to promote his alcoholic beverages brand, Belaire

In a series of posts on X, the YouTuber asked the American rapper about the collaborations he promised the Ghanaian musicians

Many people shared their views on Sheldon's statements

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber called out an American rapper for milking Ghanaian musicians and promising to collaborate with them on music projects without delivering.

Kwadwo Sheldon called out Rick Ross

Kwadwo Sheldon took to his official X account and asked Rick Ross for an update on the features he promised Ghanaian musicians.

Sheldon's enquiry comes after he was spotted on an Instagram Live with dancehall musician Shatta Wale where he promised him a feature with American singer Rihanna and also introduced him to his brand, Belaire.

Weeks later, the American rapper was spotted on a live video call with Ghanaian rapper Medikal, where he also promised him a collaboration.

However, no update on these collaborations has been made known, and the famous Ghanaian YouTuber believed that the American rapper was only taking advantage of Ghanaian musicians in order to promote Belaire, his alcoholic beverages brand.

"We see through it my guy @RickRoss .. you better deliver the collaborations you have promised African Artistes.. the fanfooling is too much," Kwadwo Sheldon said.

Sheldon, in a series of posts on X, further wrote:

Ebe about time we let Rick Ross know say we see through his tactics of using African Artistes to sell Belaire.. there’s no collaboration coming, he’s not coming to your country.. he doesn’t really care about anything apart from the LPMs for Belaire..

Below are the series of messages Keadwo Sheldon put across to Rick Ross on X.

Reactions to Kwadwo Sheldon's messages to Rick Ross

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on Kwadwo Sheldon's attack on Rick Ross:

@ajblueofficial said:

If there’s work behind the scenes aa this ur post go look someway oo.

@issrhaul_jah said:

Man lie Stonebowy say the Rihanna collab go happen that weekend. Gee it’s been months

@Gmaggold said:

So, just because we haven't heard any music yet, we think it's fanfooling?Do you know musicians record songs years before sometimes it's released. He keep saying he has a project and it's not only Ghanaian musicians, Do we know when that project will be out ? We dey talk too much.

@SalalaNigga said:

It's not fanfooling if you think rationally. If he did it to BurnaBoy, Burna and Nigerians would have slept on it like any other thing but Ghanaians seeking validation posted it on all major blogs even before a studio session could happen. @RickRoss sleep when you sleep

