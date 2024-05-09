Ghana's Mohammed Kudus didn't receive a nomination for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award despite his impressive stats

The Young Player of the Season category has eight nominations from the Premier League, led by Phil Foden and Erling Haaland of Manchester City

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions to sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo's post

The Premier League has announced the eight nominees for the Young Player of the Season award on May 9, 2024.

Cole Palmer, an attacker for Chelsea, is leading the list following an incredible season for the Blues. He is a clear favourite to win the award.

This season, the 22-year-old has racked up nine assists and 21 goals in the league. After Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Palmer is the only Chelsea player with a direct hand in more than 30 goals during their first Premier League season.

Mohammed Kudus and Kobby Mainoo rock their team jerseys. Photo credit: @kuku.

Phil Foden, a top player for Manchester City, has improved his consistency this season and has been a standout performer for Pep Guardiola's team. Foden was born in Stockport.

Erling Braut Haaland, who has scored 25 goals this season—four of which came in his most recent match against Wolverhampton Wanderers to support City's title defense—is another hero in City's attempt to make history.

William Saliba and Bukayo Saka of Arsenal have been crucial to the Gunners' success this season. This season, the England international has helped Arsenal to the top of the league with 16 goals and nine assists.

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United is an unexpected addition. Due to an injury crisis, he emerged this term and has thrown caution to the wind.

Left-back for Tottenham Hotspur The raiding full-back Destiny Udogie has given Spurs an additional offensive dimension.

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United completes the group of nominees. With 19 goals so far this season, he is scoring more goals per ninety minutes than any other player in the Premier League.

Check out the nominees below;

Ghanaian sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo talks about Mohammed Kudus' impressive record for the season

Ghanaian sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo has highlighted Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus' record for the season under consideration.

Check out the post below;

Some social media users have commented on the list of nominees for the Premier League Young Player

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@ENZO13CFC

English bias he should be there instead of Kobbe Mainoo

@ek_asare

Hmmm you have a point o. Kudud instead of Kobbie Manu

@kojovybxx

Great stat. But you mean Kudus is 23?? Lmao

@__kyei__

13 goals not 12. 7 in the league, 5 in the europa league, 1 in the Efl

@1changess

Idk what Kobbie Mainoo doing in there when there’s Kudus

@livelike_nkunku

He deserves to be there ahead of Mainoo I guess

@nanakwamekk

How old did he say he is again?

@DEKOANDO

Cole palmer has 21 in this Chelsea team. Bruno Fernández produces these in his sleep. Rest.

