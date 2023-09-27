A video of a lady's reactions as she found herself on top of a high-rise building has got many talking

The lady who was on top of a building revealed she is scared of heights and wanted to get down immediately

Netizens who saw the video laughed at the reaction of the young lady, with many saying they have such concerns

A young lady's quest to conquer her fear of heights took a hilarious twist as she pleaded to get off a high-rise building.

Apparently, her friend took her to the rooftop of a building in one of the nicest areas in Accra so they could relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

The TikTok video that went viral surprisingly captured the lady seated on the floor expressing discomfort due to the height.

Not even efforts by her friend to calm her down would work as she kept voicing her displeasure and proceeded to crawl out of the place like a baby.

The video, which had the caption, "when your friend has acrophobia," had gathered over 2000 likes and 70 comments.

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young lady

Many people who saw the video laughed at the reaction of the lady, with many revealing they have faced such sitautions.

Jason Caesar stated:

My Acrophobia is worse. I get dizzy when i even look at tall building and feel like vomiting, talk less of climbing it. ei

#kwahu_blogger indicated:

me and her are e same

Miss Orleans wrote:

I would faint before i get to the top. Ive always dreaded heights

Young Joe commented:

WKHKYD, how did she got there in the first place

Chichi Bae replied:

Awwww this is me oooo I have the same problem

