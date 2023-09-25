A young Ghanaian lady has sparked reactions after a video of her final moments in Ghana surfaced on the internet

The young lady who was travelling abroad shed tears as she bid farewell to her relative at the airport

Netizens who saw the video congratulated the young lady for relocating abroad

A video of the final moments of a young Ghanaian lady as she prepared to leave the country has sparked an emotional reaction online.

The viral TikTok video showed the moment the young lady arrived at the airport with her luggage and passport in hand in the company of a relative.

The thought of being away from family and friends appeared to weigh down on her as she cried and gave her relative a tight hug.

Her relative, who was also enveloped in emotion, cried as she embraced her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 40,000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate her on travelling abroad to the emotional video

Social media users who reacted to the video commended the young lady for travelling abroad.

Abunoutor Dzifa opined:

This brought tears to my eyes i just can’t wait to see my sister again

KobbyDenzel

Your sis will be back in your arms ok just temporary travel

Constance Oppong replied:

This feelings is not easy at all

Odeshieba²Toosweet stated:

God do things in his right time

Khofi Yesu reacted:

Madam u are going to heaven and u are still crying

Ms Rawcliffe added:

The day I will get one testimony erh hmmm the whole country won’t sleep

Man in Canada plans to return to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in Canada has disclosed plans to return to Ghana in 2024 and his reasons for the decision.

Kweku said he had been away from Ghana for about ten years, travelling to various countries to pursue further studies.

Kweku said countries like Poland, the USA, and Canada. He now lives in Canada after he received a PhD in radiation physics.

He explained that he would return home because he planned to come back after his studies. He also wants to help build the country with the knowledge he has gained through his studies.

