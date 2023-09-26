A video of a man's reaction after his girlfriend jilted him has sparked emotional reactions online

The young man said he sold his car so he could fund the lady's travel to Canada

Netizens who saw the video lashed out at the lady with many calling her ungrateful

A young Ghanaian man was left dumbfounded after his girlfriend, currently in Canada, denied him in a loyalty test.

The video that has since gone viral on TikTok shows the moment the young man was seen exchanging words with the lady on the phone, apparently after being told it was over.

Wearing a short sleeve with shorts, the man who looked restless, tried to reason with the lady to recall how he had sold his Toyota Vitz and his father's car just so he could fund her travel to Canada.

The lady answered, saying that other men had invested more money in their lovers and were still jilted.

She ended the call by warning the guy not to call her again because she was dating a white man and would soon get married.

At that point, the young man who felt betrayed vowed to ensure that the lady returned to Ghana adding that he would not allow this treachery to slide.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 31,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Ghanaians call out the young lady

Netizens who watched the video expressed sadness over the lady's reaction, with many saying she is ungrateful.

Roosevelt commented:

Why didn’t your use the money to travel yourself?

@sikkalove revealed:

let her come to Ghana bro the same happened to me I will also let him come back to Ghana evening what I will eat right now is a problem for me.

Gabriel Kwame Black stated:

it's like that bro, the brotherhood be advised. this thing has been said over and over again. learnooo, learn

antwiebenezerkwab added:

Sometimes for dem ignoring u is not the problem oo but what they will tell u den gives u the heartbreak

