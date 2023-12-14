The Supreme Court has clarified that the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie cannot claim ownership of 70 villages and 72,000 acres of land due to a 1982 Court of Appeal decision based on fraudulent information

The court directed the Lands Commission to nullify all registrations and certificates granted to the family, urging third parties to acknowledge tenancy to the Boi Stool

This decision impacts numerous villages in the Greater Accra Region, reshaping the dynamics of land ownership

The Supreme Court has definitively ruled that the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie in the Greater Accra Region cannot assert ownership over 70 villages spanning more than 72,000 acres of land.

The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo, leading a five-member panel, affirmed that the family's claim was based on fraudulent information presented to the court in a 1982 Court of Appeal decision.

According to a report by Graphic.com.gh, the court directed the Lands Commission to revoke all registrations and certificates granted to the Numo Nmashie Family and the Tetteh Olewolon Family concerning the vast land.

Furthermore, the judgment requires third parties holding possession or title through the Numo Nmashie Family to acknowledge tenancy to the Boi Stool and relevant families.

Numerous towns, including Madina, Adenta, Peduase, Obuom, Nsakye, and Adenkrebi, among many others, are affected by this decision.

The affected families are now compelled to recognize the authority of the Boi Stool, a consequential development in the region's land tenure landscape.

