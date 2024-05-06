Godfather GH Houston, the Ghanaian businessman who married two women on the same day is in the trends again

The man surprised his two beautiful wives with cars of their choice, a Toyota and Hyundai saloon car

Netizens trooped to his comments section after the video emerged online to praise the young man for showing love to his wives

A Ghanaian businessman and social media influencer, who went viral for marrying two women on the same day, is in the trend again.

The man popularly referred to as Godfather GH Houston got tongues wagging on social media after he surprised his two beautiful wives with brand-new cars of their choice.

Godfather Houston and his two wives Photo credit: godfadaghhouston/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman gave one of his wives a black Toyota saloon car while his other wife and the other also took a Hyundai.

Godfather GH Houston gained social media attention when he married his two girlfriends Adepa Fel and Goddess Deejah Abarry, whom he had dated for three years, in a colourful ceremony in Accra,

The young man works in the tech industry as a software engineer as well as as Bitcoin trader.

Netizens react

Netizens who came across a video of his presentation of the cars to his wives congratulated him for showering his wives with expensive gifts.

The video was shared on his official TikTok account, @godfadaghhouston

Royalhouse Chapel AG Temple said:

"Wow u made polygamy so so beautiful."

S K also said:

"God bless you for your kindness on this girls , tell them to pray for you when their doing their period and you will always be successful."

Dodzi official reacted:

"finally. they won't disturb u with the increment of fuel again."

Vickysweetlife19 also reacted:

"I just re watched this video deejah is pregnant no no no a woman can’t be pregnant and this beautiful somebody hood I just don’t want to faint beauty is drawing my breath."

ohemaawhiskd commented:

"pls can I also be ur 3rd wife, I'm understanding girlfriend, I won't fight."

Godfada Gh Houston marries 2 women on the same day in a beautiful ceremony

Recall YEN.com.gh reported that Godfada Gh Houston, also known as Michael Houston, recently married his two long-time girlfriends in an unconventional ceremony in Accra.

The trio, who shared their journey on Facebook, defied societal norms and sparked diverse reactions.

Michael Houston and his then-two girlfriends cohabited for some years before getting married in a unique ceremony R

