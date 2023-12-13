The Minority in Parliament has said it will oppose any tax waiver policy the government is seeking to present

The Minority is concerned that possible tax waivers will only serve some select few to the detriment of the poor

The Ranking Member of the Trade and Industry Committee, Yussif Sulemana, expressed his concerns to the media

The Minority in Parliament has vowed to oppose any tax waiver policy the government brings before Parliament.

The NDC MPs are adamant that these tax waivers do not favour the country.

According to the Ranking Member on the Trade and Industry Committee, Yussif Sulemana, his side has noted GH¢7 billion in tax exemptions.

He believes these waivers will be introduced under the One District One Factory banner.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Sulemana complained that these exemptions were coming as the government continued to tax Ghanaians.

"Starting from 2017 to date, about 50 taxes that have been imposed after they had come to say that taxes that were imposed by the NDC government were nuisance," the MP added.

Minority calls 2024 budget empty

The Minority in Parliament described the 2024 budget statement as empty and insensitive to Ghanaians.

Cassiel Ato Forson, the minority leader, said the budget was a sign that the New Patriotic Party was leaving power.

The absence of Vice President Bawumia and the Bank of Ghana governor, Ernest Addison, from the budget reading was also questioned.

Ghana facing uphill task in meeting IMF conditions

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana missed the timeline set in the IMF programme to get the second tranche of the $3 billion bailout package.

Bright Simons of IMANI Ghana earlier disclosed that the government struggled to convince the IMF to sign off on the $600 million.

His comments follow the response by Ernest Addison, the Bank of Ghana governor, who described MPs taking part in the OccupyBoG protests as hooligans.

