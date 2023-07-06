Alpha Hour is a one-hour prayer service held at dawn daily in Ghana by Pastor Elvis Agyemang

When the prayer meeting started, it was streamed only on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Zoom

Now Alpha Hour is growing and is broadcasted on almost thirty radio and TV stations in Ghana alone

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is the founder and Senior Pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries in Accra. He also leads several Christians in prayer online daily, dubbed ‘Alpha hour.’

The prayer, which started online, is reaching every corner of Ghana, with almost 30 radio and TV stations currently broadcasting the dawn prayer live.

The Man of God started the dawn prayer online. It was streaming only on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Zoom. People without data or poor network access could not join the prayer meeting.

A collage of Pastor Elvis Agyemang and the broadcasting numbers

The one-hour intensive prayer has several people joining from Ghana and worldwide to pray, give offerings, share, and listen to testimonies.

Over 1000 testimonies have been shared on the platform. Some include healing, financial breakthrough, marriages, travel favours, employment, etc.

Despite the good works of the prayer ministry, there have been setbacks and criticism from the public. Recently some of the church’s digital platforms were also hacked, but all these are not affecting the movement's growth.

On his Twitter page, Pastor Elvis Agyemang said that Grace Mountain Ministries now has its TV station, attributing it to God's grace and stating that it would enhance the kingdom's mission.

“Alpha Hour will be live on Genesis TV, 13 other radio stations across the country, and Onua Tv tonight... Scan for the Genesis Tv channel on both Multi TV and Satellite decoder. Ebenezer, this is how far the Lord has brought us. Indeed, it’s the doing of the Lord, and it’s marvellous in our sight.”

“By God's Grace, the Lord has blessed His people with our own Television station. I have been eager to have God's word preached every minute of the day. And I believe this will serve that great purpose. The atmosphere in your home, office, and workplace is about to be heavenly all day,” the cleric wrote.

In a recent Twitter post, Pastor Elvis said there were over 73,000 devices connected online, 27 radio stations, and two television stations broadcasting the prayer service.

Pastor Agyemang cautions side chick praying on Alpha Hour

Earlier, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, during one of the Alpha Hour episodes, said he was unhappy with people praying for marriages to break so they could marry the divorcee.

He stopped mid-prayer to publicly address the problem with a strong warning to the perpetrators.

He said it was wicked for a woman to pray for another woman’s marriage to break. He said such women should pray for forgiveness.

Blind Ghanaian lady testifies after praying with Alpha Hour

Meanwhile, a lady shared her healing testimony that got the congregation at Grace Mountain Ministry screaming out of joy.

The lady narrated that she got blind in one eye in 2022. Doctors told her nothing could be done to reverse the blindness.

But when she prayed during Alpha Hour, she was healed.

