On the Ofankor-Nsawam Highway undergoing construction, a payloader was seen transporting people due to a lack of commercial vehicles

In the Greater Accra region, a payloader machine was observed transporting several people in its bucket on the Ofankor-Nsawam Highway.

The Ofankor-Nsawma highway is currently undergoing construction, and the video shows the payloader machine carrying people on the rough road while other commuters look on.

In a video shared on X, formally Twitter, many criticized the action and called government authorities to stop such acts.

However, some who live on the stretch explained that the road construction has disrupted regular transportation services, leading locals to resort to unconventional methods to overcome the hurdles.

@Kwaku_AY said:

Saw these guys yesterday

@TesanoCnn wrote:

This be sapieman - Macedonia junction

@1bona_ said:

Bibini y3 nipaa oo

@antwi_penuel wrote:

Sarpeiman Macedonia... no be demma fault .. you no go get car

@Kojo_Emma23 said:

It's difficult getting transportation on that stretch, especially in the mornings.

@prospersewornu asked:

what sort of indiscipline is this? @GhPoliceService

Afram Plains Youth Mobilise To Work On Bridge Project Abandoned By Government

Meanwhile, residents in the Afram Plains North district, frustrated with government inaction, took the initiative to address an abandoned road project, with MP Betty Krosbi Mensah mobilizing them.

The community, facing a badly eroded road and an unfinished bridge, spent GH¢230,000 on the intervention, with the youth volunteering and receiving 30% support from the local government and the MP.

Despite challenges and a debt of GH¢70,000, the initiative received praise for community engagement, highlighting the impact of local action in addressing infrastructure concerns amid government delays.

