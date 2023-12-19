Tyrone Marghuy is trending after he confirmed that he got eight As in the 2023 WASSCE

He shared a video of the moment he checked his WASSCE result in the midst of friends and loved ones

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video commended the young man on excelling in the WASSCE

An adorable video showing the nerve-racking moment Tyrone Marghuy checked his West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) result has left many people in awe.

The video, which was shared on his X page, captured the moment the old student of Achimota School was seated in front of a computer in the midst of friends and loved ones, looking tensed and steady while waiting for his result slip to pop up.

As the result slip popped up on the screen, the tension in the room gave way to joy as Tyrone and his friends screamed and jumped in excitement.

The video, which was captioned "Odds against odds. 8As bagged!! We did it family; we made it!" had raked in over 40,000 views and 81 comments at the time of writing this report.

Ghanaians congratulate Tyrone Marghuy

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video congratulated Tyrone for excelling in the WASSCE.

@ChequerSpell wrote

8As isn't normal, guy. Hopefully one or more scholarships go tackle you for front. Congrats.

@KwameAntwi_B indicated:

So happy for him . Nobody can stop reggae

@Gh02013620 commented:

This should tell u the kind of people we have in power . The mindset needs to change towards results . Discrimination can hinder the development of this nation

@primebadja stated:

@ReggieRockstone big thanks for standing up for this , May Jah Jah bless bless you and yours always he made it and for them Hope them no repeat that another day

@Nyaba_Abu reacted:

Find time and visit Justice Gifty Adjei Addo. And never forget her in your life.

Wesley Girls student bags eight As in WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an alumna of Wesley Girls' Senior High School has been praised for earning eight As in the 2022 WASSCE.

Quarshie Helena Mawusi Afi bagged As in Social Studies, Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Elective Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

