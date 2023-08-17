A Ghanaian man has seen the plight of his neighbours and attempted to help in his small way possible

The roads in the Amasaman neighbourhood where Dr Parker lives are bad, hence, making it difficult for vehicles to ply the route

Due to this, Dr Parker is funding the road construction in his neighbourhood with no support from the government or any individual

A Ghanaian has hired tractors and provided other needed materials to construct a bad road at Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.

The man who gave his name as Dr Parker said the road in the community is so bad that even public transport vehicles do not like to come to the area. There are motorcycles that ply the route which is not safe.

In a video, Dr Parker said that the struggle of residents to get a vehicle coupled with the bad roads in the area is heart-wrenching.

Dr Parker said he has so far spent GH¢60,000 on the road construction project

“All the stones and other things being used for the road construction is from my pocket. It is not because I have too much money but when I saw how the people were suffering I had to intervene. I want to plead with the government to just pay attention to our roads.”

Usually when people begin to help the community so much it is assumed they have political ambitions. But Dr Parker said he has no political ambitions.

“I have spent over GH¢60,000 on this project. I am not an MP or Assemblyman and I do not want to be an MP or Assemblyman. When it is election time, they come here to solicit votes”

Hmm Charlie..God bless this man

God bless you sir!!! where is the IMF money...?

MCE and MP will come and take glory.

You see sth...people are willing to sacrifice themselves for the development of the country ooh...imagine if our political leaders are also playing their deligent roles

If he’s not lucky he will even be arrested for not seeking permission from the state before doing it.

If you give this one a little position, he will do massively well ..

If all Ghanaians are like this man the country would have move forward

God bless your generation

