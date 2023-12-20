A video of a boy's reaction after he checked his WASSCE results has gone viral on social media

The boy who showed no signs of excitement after checking his result tore the slip into pieces

Many social media users who thronged the comment section of the video encouraged the boy not to be discouraged

A Ghanaian boy who sat for 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) had nothing to smile about after he checked his result.

A video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the boy starring at his WASSCE result slip looking visibly sad and dumb founded.

Boy tears WAEC results Photo credit: @state_boy_mik/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To show his disdain over the grades he got, he tore up the result slip into pieces, threw them on the ground after which he left the place which looked like an internet café.

The sad video highlights how some SHS graduates feel when they fail to get the grades they envisaged in WASSCE.

The video which was captioned "Tear the Waec results" and accompanied by a crying emoji had raked in over 600 likes and 43 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch video

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who reacted to the video urged the boy not to be discouraged whereas others also admonished him to keep a copy of his result slip.

Linux stated:

Job self kraaaa no dey bro

Nana reacts

Life goes on bro , I swear you go make am big in life

Esinam wrote:

If you did well you wouldn’t have done this

Joseph Awotwe stated:

bro make u no shiver u go geh a1 for streets

Kodak142 replied:

Bro come join me for magazine

Two Bekwai SDA boys excel during WASSCE

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ramzy Oppong Nketia and Emmanuel Nukafo, who were penalised by their school for studying on the Sabbath day have passed the WASSCE.

The duo attended Bekwai SDA Senior High School, and according to a cousin of one of the boys, they were deboardinized for partaking in a National Science and Maths Quiz rehearsal on Sabbath day.

Ramzy scored six As and two Bs, and Emmanuel scored seven As and one B. They both studied General Science.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh