Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak is trending after a video of her crying during the cook-a-thon went viral

Tears rolled down her cheeks apparently as her friends came to the venue to cheer her on

Many people who reacted to the video showered praises on her with some people urging her to keep going

A video showing the moment Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak was crying during the cooking marathon (cook-a-thon) has stirred an emotional reaction online.

It happened as her friends apparently showed up at the venue to cheer her on as she attempts the world record for the longest cooking time held by an individual.

Failatu Abdul Razak cries at cook-a-thon Photo credit: @FailaAbdulRazak/X @LifeStyle/Facebook

Obviously stunned by their presence, Failatu who was then cooking suddenly stopped everything she was doing to reflect on the massive support she has received since day 1 of the cook-a-thon.

Her silence then gave way to tears as she cried and had to be consoled by her kitchen assistant.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Life Style TV was captioned

"Chef Faila gets emotional when her friends visited to cheer her on #cookathonbyfaila".

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 70,000 views , 140 comments and 4000 likes.

Ghanaians encourage Failatu Abdul-Raak

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the video praised Failatu for embarking on the cooking marathon.

Victoria Arthur wrote:

This assistant chef has thought me something, that every successful person they is a good, hard working, supportive, loyal and love person behind. And that's chef Eric. God bless him

Agnes Akoma Aboagye reacted:

Your tears show how positive and strong you are! May you sail through smoothly. I love your assistant for how he comes through quickly to console you. We're all with you, dear. Go for gold.

Chabah Yvonne added:

Tears of joy. Chef Eric thank you for the support. God bless you. My sister you are dearly love. Keep going...

Macho man storms cook-a-thon

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man got people talking after a video of him at the cooking marathon venue went viral.

The well-built man who was bare-chested was heard calling out the name of Failatu Abdul-Razak, as he explained that he came to the venue on an empty stomach and was expecting to be served food on arrival.

The man screamed and demanded that he must be served immediately because he was starving.

