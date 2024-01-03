A video of a young Ghanaian man who went to the cook-a-thon venue bare-chested is trending online

The young man who is well built was lamenting that he had not eaten since morning

He then shouted the name of Failatu Abdul-Razak urging her to get him food

A young Ghanaian man has stirred funny reactions online after a video of him at the cooking marathon venue in Tamale went viral.

The well-built man who was bare-chested was heard calling out the name of Failatu Abdul-Razak, the Ghanaian chef who is a mission to break the longest cooking time held by an individual.

Macho Man laments at cook-a-thon grounds Photo credit: @3fm927 @FailaAbdulRazak/X

Source: Twitter

He lamented that he came to the venue on an empty stomach and was expecting to be served food on his arrival.

In no mood to act gentle, the man screamed and demanded that he should be served immediately because he was starving.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on X page @3fm927 was captioned:

"Since morning Bossu no chop He dey wait for Chef Faila’s food"

Meanwhile, Failatu Abdul Razak has now done 60 hours of cooking.

She hopes to dethrone Irish chef, Alan Fisher who holds the current world record after cooking for 119 hours 57 minutes.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians laugh at the reaction of the young man

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video were surprised at the actions of the young man.

@ADJEIBAFFOURPA2 stated:

Eiii

@CaptainRazak commented:

Faila is not only doing a cooking marathon but a charity marathon as well

Man takes and buuta to cook-a-thon

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that another man also caused a stir at the venue where Failatu Abdul-Razak is attempting to break the record for the most extended cooking hours with his mat and buta.

In showing support, he went to the Modern City Hotel in Tamale with a mat, a cloth to cover the mat and a buuta so he could do ablution when necessary and say his prayers.

Photos of him on social media captured him wearing a brown thobe made from a silky fabric with a pair of black socks.

Source: YEN.com.gh