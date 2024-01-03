Failatu Abdul-Razak's longest cook-a-thon attempt is still underway at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale

In one of the best moments so far, a white man has been captured eating a plate of jollof prepared by Chef Faila

The video has stirred funny reactions from Ghanaians on social media as they praised Faila

The quest by Failatu Abdul-Razak, a Tamale-based lady, to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon is continuing in earnest.

Chef Faila's cook-a-thon, which started on Monday, January 1, 2023, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, has entered its third day, and she has already done over 60 hours.

Many interesting moments have been captured at the cook-a-thon including when a white man enjoyed one of the meals prepared by Chef Faila.

White man happily eats Chef Faila's jollof

In a video shared on Joy Prime TV, the yet-to-be-identified white man is seen seated in the midst of the audience cheering Faila on.

Holding the bowl of jollof rice in his left hand, the man enthusiastically dug the spoon in his right into the bowl to enjoy the rice.

He looked quite happy and engrossed in the food he was eating.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to video

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from social media users. Many praised the tasty cuisines of Ghana.

Agnes Akoma Aboagye said:

I can see how he's enjoying it

Ann Osei said:

Free food is better than free education

Bernice Ansah said:

If you can't beat us just join us

