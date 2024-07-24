A Ghanaian YouTuber has rescued a young Nigerian lady from hard substance abuse

The young lady known as Princess Eze resorted to ghetto life after relocating to Ghana for greener pastures

But thanks to the benevolence of the YouTuber, Princess Eze now has another opportunity to live a better life

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Ghana many years ago as a teenager had her life turned upside down, falling prey to peer pressure to become a ghetto girl in Kumasi.

For many years, the young lady, identified as Princess Eze, had been on the street, hopping from one illicit act to the other.

Princess Eze, trapped in her ghetto life, also allegedly became a drug addict after many years of substance abuse.

After many years of battles with addiction at the Kumasi-Krofrom ghetto, Princess Eze has been offered another opportunity to mend her past mistakes and rewrite her story.

A Ghanaian content creator on YouTube, Official Gunshot TV, went to the rescue of the young lady, taking her from the ghetto.

In a post sighted on X, the YouTuber reportedly took Princess Eze to a rehabilitation centre to get her life back, supporting and encouraging her throughout the journey.

The post sighted on @eddie_wrt's X page showed the before and after rehabilitation photos of Princess Eze.

From the photos, the young Nigerian lady now looked healthier, refined and well-groomed like the beautiful lady she was meant to be.

Princess Eze, having been offered a new lease of life, looked excited after being freed from the addiction

Princess now lives in a better environment with a support system, far away from the Kumasi-Krofrom ghetto, thanks to the benevolence of the Ghanaian YouTuber.

Netizens praise the Ghanaian Youtuber

The Ghanaian Youtuber's act of kindness impressed many netizens, as they praised him for transforming Princess Eze's life.

@naasam_michael said:

"Amazing. This is what we call “it is possible” not the other one."

@RonnieAustine also said:

"The guy really dey force waaa."

@quame_age commented:

"This guy is doing so well."

@kaymelo__ also commented"

"These ppl r doing good works even more than the government."

Another Nigerian rescue by a Ghanaian influencer

In a related YEN.com.gh publication, a popular Ghanaian social media influencer Nana Tea has rescued a young Nigerian based in Ghana from drug addiction.

The young man, Francis Vincent Olowu, who is married to a Ghanaian, has been battling the addiction for many years without success.

However, thanks to the benevolence of Nana Tea and his partners, Francis has completed his rehabilitation and fully recovered.

