Amanda Agyapong, the daughter of Kennedy Agyapong, has revealed what she claims are the two greatest gifts her father has given her.

In a video, she acknowledged that her father had given her gifts at different times of her life, but she describes two as the most significant out of the many she has received.

She responded to someone on TikTok asking her if she pays rent.

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter does not pay rent

Amanda responded to the person by revealing that she lives in her father's home in New Jersey.

She did not always live in her father's home but moved back in 2019 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I've been fortunate to move back home during Covid and just stay. I have African parents, so that you can stay home. I worked in the Google Michigan office in 2019. Covid happened, and I moved back home to New Jersey, and I was working from home but still from the Michigan office."

"Then I realised I needed to stay home to care for my little sister. So then I switched roles to Google New York. Even when my sister moved to college, I still stayed home," she added.

Amanda said she appreciates staying home and saving what would have been used for rent for a rainy day. She admitted that the best her father gave her was education and the opportunity to live rent-free.

"The greatest gift that my father has ever given to me is my education and the ability to stay home and live rent-free during the best investing years of my life so that all that could be put away."

Living rent-free has helped Amanda save more money than if she had stayed elsewhere.

