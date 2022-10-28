A TikToker, @thescaryjerry, revealed on social media the house that his father built in Ghana for $17,000

He toured the two-storey house and showed its various aspects, such as the compound, garage, and living room

Several netizens reassured him that the house was a good investment since they did not get scammed of their hard-earned money

A Ghanaian TikToker in America, @thescaryjerry, showed footage of his dad's house in Ghana. He explained in the video that the two-storey house was built for $17,000 and showed various parts of the house like the garage, huge compound and living area.

Man flaunts the house that his dad built for $17,000. Photo credit: @thescaryjerry

Several netizens were amazed by the house's cost, lamenting how much real estate was costly in Ghana. Others were thankful they were not duped by workers who take advantage of unsuspecting Ghanaians in the diaspora.

ilovetrees33 said:

At least there's no secret second family

metanoiu opined:

People when they realize that you can buy a big house in a 3rd world country for 30k because the workers get payed $3 an hour

Guadalupe MnZ added:

At least it’s actually getting built and he didnt get scammed

Ramon commented:

My dad was building a house but some guy ran of with his money

Kennyxlll said:

Same with my dad's house in Nigeria. He’s been building since he got married, we going back to the motherland this December. He better not dissapoint

CCFloridaKiddo added:

My grandpa has been building an apartment building since 95 with family members and he finished it last year with 6 floors

