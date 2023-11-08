Amanda Agyapong, daughter of Kennedy Agyapong, has hailed her father as the most inspiring Ghanaian, expressing her hope that others find inspiration in his achievements.

Her comments come after Kennedy Agyapong's remarkable showing in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held on November 4, 2023.

The Assin Central Member of Parliament gave his primary opponent, Mahamudu Bawumia, a significant challenge, as indicated by preliminary results.

Kennedy Agyapong's decision to enter the race for the NPP flag bearer position marked his political debut, surprising many in the Ghanaian political landscape. Despite being a newcomer, he secured 37.41 percent of the votes, posing a formidable challenge to Bawumia.

While Bawumia emerged as the frontrunner with 61.47 percent of the tally, his victory fell short of the high expectations set by his supporters, given the fierce competition from Agyapong.

In a video, Kennedy Agyapong's daughter said she was proud her father did exactly what he has been asking them to do all their lives: believe that they can do anything.

“While he didn’t win, he did much better than most people would have expected him to do. You just have to look at him and be inspired. I’ve never been prouder in my life by this man than I am now.”

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media expressed their astonishment at Kennedy Agyapong's exceptional performance, praising his determination and political acumen.

Ken Agyapong Speaks After Defeat In NPP Presidential Primaries

Earlier, Kennedy Agyapong delivered a message to his supporters after he lost the NPP presidential primaries.

In a video shared on Instagram by thosecalledcelebss, Kennedy Agyapong can be heard telling his supporters not to give up hope since he would fight another day.

"What is important is that we have life. So everyone must remain calm. No one must be down-spirited. Don't worry about me. I have other alternatives. I can go into business and not politics, but time will tell. So thank you all, and God bless you," he said in a mixture of Twi and English.

