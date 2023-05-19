A Ghanaian woman has said that living in the United Kingdom is not all about enjoyment, as has been made believed

In a video, the woman stated that it is a bad practice for people in Ghana to misuse money sent to them by their loved ones abroad

Netizens who reacted to the video agreed with the assertion of the woman about the living conditions in the UK

A Ghanaian woman has shed light on the living conditions in the United Kingdom and why it is important for relatives back home to make judicious use of the monies they receive from loved ones currently there.

In a video on TikTok, the lady, who was filmed in a bus, was seen lamenting over the attitude of some Ghanaians who have the perception that persons living abroad are living the soft life.

According to her, the high cost of living in the UK has negatively affected them, hence the appeal to their relatives back home who have a penchant for squandering money meant for special projects or purposes to put a stop to that.

In buttressing her point, the woman revealed that the cost of living in the UK has skyrocketed to a point that one needs 600 pounds, which is equivalent to ¢8,000, in order to rent a one-room house.

At the time of writing the report, the 26-second video by the elderly woman had gathered over 300 likes and 17 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to comment by the woman on life in the UK

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the woman for speaking on such a critical issue.

Nana Fredua stated:

hmmmm say it loud

owusukwasiprince remarked:

God richly bless you.

Howard Focus added:

Me am paying 1000 pounds including everything hmmmm

Edem Sosu replied:

This story has happened so many times that you have to learn from it and do your own thing.

user2911718216663 indicated:

come and rent in Ghana and go to work in Uk. or you are paid in Ghana cedis in UK.? stop the conversions is like paying ghc600 in Gh.tell us ur profit

