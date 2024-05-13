A video of the Golden Stool making its first public appearance after 25 years has gone viral on social media

There was heavy security at this year's Akwasidae festival as subchiefs who carried the Golden Stool believed to be the soul of Asanteman, jealously safeguarded it

Netizens who thronged the comment section were delighted with the video, which has since gone viral

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Security was tight at this year's Akwasidae festival when the Golden Stool was outdoored for the first time in 25 years.

The stool, believed to be the soul of the Asanteland (Asanteman), was meticulously guarded by Otumfuo's Nkonwasoafuohene Baafuo Akwasi Dabanka IV and other chiefs.

Scenes from the Akwasidae festival Source: Benjamin Effah Amponsah

Source: Twitter

The Golden Stool

The Asantes regard it with utmost reverence and respect. As custom demands, it is not supposed to touch the ground.

It was, therefore, transported atop the shoulders of a chief to the Durbar grounds.

Meet Baffour Akwasi Dabanka IV

The revered stool was carried by the Otumfuo Nkonwasoafoɔhene (Otumfuo's chief stool carrier) Baafoɔ Akwasi Dabanka IV.

According to the social media handle @The Ashanti Nation, Baafoɔ Akwasi Dabanka IV is a professor of Human Biology at KNUST.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

The video has since gone viral and triggered various reactions from netizens.

@EnergyGAD wrote:

"The first time I’ve seen it that close. May You answer my Secret prayer Sikadwa."

@Spyces throwbacks wrote:

"Cuz of the gold stool,the security at the Manhyia palace today is crazzzzy!!!"

@OA wrote:

"The man who carried it is a Lecturer at KNUST."

@mpoks_ wrote:

"Most of them are professors."

@Brown wrote:

"First time hv seen sikadwa I tap my blessing from the stool."

@KennyBlack #Maxwell wrote:

"I just wan ask oooo..... did they check and see if it's a real GOLD and does it have Okomfo Anokye's fingerprint on it .......? .I'm just being curious oo , my Asante brothers no come for me abeg."

@Aduanaba Piesie wrote:

"I tap sikadwa kofi for my blessings and prayers."

@Fadiga wrote

"Sikadwa is older than every human being on earth (400yrs)"

@Barima Kwaku Owusu wrote:

"OUR SOUL."

@PEPERTUAL BAAH wrote:

"All my prayers must be answered while I see this sikadwa let my dream come true."

Asantehene's Golden Stool Sikadwa Kofi makes 1st appearance in 25 years at Otumfuo's anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II climaxed his 25th anniversary with a grand durbar at Manhyia in Kumasi.

The durbar saw the legendary Golden Stool of the people of Asante making a rare public appearance.

Proofreading by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh